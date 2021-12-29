“AG Baby Is Your Baby On Stage, But My Baby At Home,” Says Simi During Performance With Her Husband

Last night, fans were treated to an evening of fun, music, and excitement when Nigerian artist Simi performed a live show titled ‘Can you see me now.’

The event, which took place at Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island, Lagos, drew a massive crowd of her followers, known as the ‘Simi Army.’

Bukunmi Adeaga a.k.a Kiekie, an actress and social media sensation, hosted the event.

Artists such as Falz, Ladipoe, Joeboy, Patoranking, Zoroswag, and others wowed the audience with their outstanding performances during the historic event.

Simi inviting Adekunle Gold to the stage was one of the show’s highlights. As they both sang their song, ‘Promise,’ the audience erupted in pleasure.

Simi spoke during Adekunle Gold’s performance, stating, “AG baby is your baby on stage, but my baby at home,” which elicited laughter from the audience.

