Aging Is A Gift From God, Enjoy It: Ufuoma McDermott

Ufuoma McDermott has taken to her social media to let the world know that aging is a gift from God.

The star tells young people to stop calling people “old” as an insult.

The actress said ageing is a gift from God and advised those who are old to enjoy God’s gift of a long life.

READ ALSO: Actress, Ufuoma McDermott Celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary

Ufuoma added that there will come a time when we will all look back and realise we are no longer young.

We should stop saying old woman or old man like say na insult,” she added.

See post below: