Akah Nnani Celebrates Daughter As She Turns One

Akah Nnani has taken to celebrate his daughter’s first birthday.

The star went on to share an adorable photo of when she was very little as he appreciates her for coming to his life.

“From 0 – 365.My miracle: Chizaram Gabrielle Eriife Amaris Nnani. You are already 1 year old. Thank you for coming. You changed everything. Everything!!!!”

Akah said he will do his part as a father to protect her from evil and he will give her the best education.

“The part He has given me. To protect you from insecurities, to protect your mind from negative influences and darkness of this world, to provide the best environment for you to thrive and dream and be. I will introduce you to our God.”

“I will give you the best education. I will pray for you everyday and use my mouth to bless you. I will never use my tongue against you. I will dicipline you to keep you on the straight and narrow. I will teach you the ways of wisdom. My first born, my pride. Mama!!!!”

