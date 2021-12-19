Akah Nnani Mourns Late Karibi

Akah Nnani has taken to his social media to pay his last tribute to late Karibi.

The actor was pronounced dead 19 months after surviving kidney surgery.

The news of his death was announced by his sister, Aya Eneli via her Twitter page on Wednesday, December 12, 2021.

In the post, Akah stated that Karibi will never be forgotten.

“I wish I could read out this eulogy to you Karibi.You are the man bro!! You are still with us. You will never be forgotten.Rest in peace my friend.@yolandaokereke sigh… I don’t know what to say… I really don’t have them. But It is well with your soul.@kalanne_fubara I pray that God comforts you and your family at this time.”

See post below: