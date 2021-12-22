Akeredolu Warns Workers Against Overspending During Yuletide

As the state’s Christmas celebrations get underway, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has issued a warning to state employees to enjoy the holidays responsibly.

He also assured the workers that his administration would safeguard their wellbeing during the holiday season.

This was revealed by Akeredolu during the Year 2021 State Carols and Lessons, which took place on Tuesday evening at the International Culture and Event Centre Akure, the state capital.

Christmas and New Year’s celebrations, according to the governor, ought to represent the mood and realities of the time.

He said, “Without pronouncing it, we all know that we are in austere times. Let us limit our expenses to our purse. We must not go borrowing to celebrate the season. Let us restrain any urge to do more than our capacity. This is a piece of advice that we must heed.

“Without mincing words, the last 58 months of our administration have witnessed tremendous improvement in the security of lives and property and a significant drop in the incidents of crime in our Sunshine State. As a responsive and responsible government, we will continue to do more in collaboration with relevant security agencies to always protect residents of Ondo State from harm.”