Akon Speaks On P-Square Separation

Akon Speaks On P-Square’s Separation

Akon has revealed that he was heartbroken when he heard about P-Square’s separation.

Addressing Channels Television uninvolved of the Expo 2020 Dubai, He portrayed them as family and furthermore uncovered that the division might be because of a ton of tension in their professions and relationship.

READ ALSO: Psquare Reunion: This Is The Best Birthday Present… Anita Okoye Says

He said;

“It broke my heart because we are family. These are brothers and they shared the same womb and I always felt money should not get in between them.

“It was being together that made them who they were. But sometimes you have differences [between people from the same] family and there are other aspects of it – there is pressure in the music business, there is a lot of pressure in relationships.”