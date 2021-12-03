Alaafin Of Oyo’s Estranged Wife Queen Ola Reacts To Sylvester Oromoni’s Death

Adeyemi Olaitan, the irritated spouse of the Alaafin of Oyo, has said that she would have torched Dowen College assuming she was Sylvester Oromoni’s mom.

The mother of three expressed this on Friday as superstars require an examination concerning the demise of the 12-year-old understudy who passed on after he was purportedly tormented by colleagues for declining to join a cult group.

“I saw a disturbing video of a 12-year-old boy that was maltreated in school. I couldn’t hold my tears,” she wrote.

“If I’m the mother, I would have burned down the school by now by myself o. I don’t play with my kids. Like why on earth will you do that to an innocent boy?” she included.