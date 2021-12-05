“All of you should go & rest” – Man blasts those calling for justice over Sylvester Oromoni

A Nigerian man has gotten members of the internet community talking after sharing an interesting post on his Instagram page.

The Internet user has kicked against those calling for justice over case of 12-year-old Dowen college student who died a painful death.

Following the death of Sylvester Oromoni, there has been an uproar on social media as Nigerians demand for justice over the young boy who was allegedly beaten to death for refusing to join a cult.

Reacting to this, a man said the accused children are still underage and there will be no justice.

In his words;

“What do you want to do to those children? Do you want to take them to prison or what? Those children are not even up to 18. They are still underage and you’re shouting justice.

Abeg forget this thing jare. Justice for what? Child wey don die don die. All of you go and rest jare. All of you coming to my DM and you’re saying different story, they said, they said, they said. What is now the true story? There’s no justice anything”.