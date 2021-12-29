Alleged Attack On My Village By Boko Haram, Bandits Mischievous – Boss Mustapha

Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), says that neither Boko Haram nor bandits invaded his hometown of Garha or adjacent areas.

Mustapha made the remarks following a gathering of the Hong Secondary School Old Boys Association in Hong, Adamawa State, on Wednesday.

The SGF told the press that the reports were untrue and the result of “some people’s wicked imagination.”

He recalls being at weddings in Garha when the reports were brought to his attention.

Mustapha went on to say that he visited other communities for marriage rituals in addition to his own community.

“Mischievous persons,” according to the official, are attempting to paint the Buhari administration in a negative way.