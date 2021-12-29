American Instagram model dies in a hotel room in Ghana after flying in to ‘have fun’ with a Ghanaian billionaire

An American Instagram model identified as Tyger Booty has reportedly been found dead in a hotel room after flying over to Accra to have fun with an unnamed Ghanaian billionaire.

Local news platforms reported that the unnamed billionaire sponsored Booty’s expensive trip and all the fun package in Ghana.

The cause of her death still remains sketchy, but it is speculated that she died of a fentanyl drug overdose.

A friend of the deceased, @myhungryworld who confirmed her death, wrote;

Gosh, this world is such a strange and unfamiliar territory to me lately; it astonishes me that you can be in one place thinking or feeling something … not knowing that somewhere else something completely different can be occurring in the same space of time. Incredibly sorry to learn that you have passed I was just looking at our videos from Christmas past. I’ll pray for you and your family and your friends.

Here are more photos of the Instagram model: