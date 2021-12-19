Angel Responds To Pregnancy Rumours

Angel Smith, a reality TV star, has finally spoken out about pregnancy rumours after a photo of herself went viral on social media.

The ex-Shine Ya Eye housemate recently shared a photo of herself with a bulging belly, prompting speculation as to whether she is expecting a child.

READ ALSO: Fans Drag Angel And Her Mom Over Comment On Twitter

Others chastised her for not being a good brand ambassador due to her current partnership with GetFit, a waist trainer company.

In response to online controversies, the 21-year-old writer used her Instagram stories to chastise those who make weight-related comments.

She expressed herself as follows:

“Stop commenting on people’s weight. It’s not your business.”