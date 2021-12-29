Arnold Schwarzenegger And Maria Shriver Officially Divorce 10 years After Separation

74-year-old Hollywood actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are officially divorced, reports claim.

The actor and his former spouses’ union legally ending has been rumbling on for a decade after Maria, who is descended from the Kennedy dynasty, filed for divorce from Arnie on July 1 2011.

Maria, 66, decided to leave the Terminator star after 25 years of marriage following the revelation he fathered a child with the family’s maid.

And now, TMZ report that Maria and Arnold – who share four children – have severed ties for good after a private judge signed off on the end of the union, earlier this month.

The divorce agreement needed to be entered into the court system by a sitting judge, which didn’t happen until Tuesday, the site report.

The outlet claim that a lack of motivation and complications related to property settlement agreements held up the divorce.

It is believed the couple didn’t have a prenuptial agreement, and that their estate was worth a massive $400 million at the time papers were filed, so it’s assumed the lengthy court procedure was caused by discussions about how to split that wealth.

Maria found out that Arnold had a secret love child in 2011 after he ended his eight-year-stint as governor of California.