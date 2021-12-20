As a child who suffered depression & was suicidal, I really didn’t think i’ll make it to 30 – TV host Nancy Isime writes (video)

Talented actress cum TV host, Nancy Isime recently took to Instagram to pen an emotional note following her 30th birthday celebration which occurred on the 17th of December 2021.

The popular show host’s birthday celebration was made glamorous by a winter wonderland themed party which was graced by top personalities in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

However, while penning a note of appreciation to those who made out time to celebrate her on that special day, the actress revealed that owing to the depression and near-suicide experience she had as a child, she never knew she would make it to the 30th floor.

She also shared an emotional video which she said was made by her friend where she shed tears of joy over the love she got on her birth anniversary.

She wrote:

“So, I usually will do a gratitude post with a cool picture but decided instead to use this candid video by my dearest friend @vokepetra ❤️

This was me every time I picked up my phone on my birthday, I was surrounded by friends and when they turn to look at me, I was always in tears! 😅

Voke just had to document it at some point.

I’ll be honest with you, I’ve looked forward to my 30th all my life but didn’t even imagine I’ll be in a space this amazing!❤️

As a child/teenager who suffered depression and was suicidal, I really didn’t think i’ll make it to 30.

I always thought I’d take my life before then so this is such a big deal to me!

To be here, in good health, sound mind, surrounded by the most amazing people online and offline, experiencing love in its truest form?

*sigh*

And yes I feel all my emotions, I cry when I’m happy, sad, overwhelmed, in love e.t.c.

It’s the only way to live…in every single moment.

My people finished me with love at Nancy’s winter wonderland and I can’t wait for the photos and videos to be ready so I can talk about it properly with visuals.

For now, here’s me saying the BIGGEST Thank you to every single one of you who celebrated me on my birthday.

Thank you for your amazing messages, heartfelt captions, beautiful words and just overwhelming me with your love❤️

When I count my blessings, I count each of you twice!

Thank You!!!!❤️🥺

Words aren’t even enough🥺

I want to kiss all of you😩😅😷

Please forgive me if I haven’t responded to your post yet, I’m trying to get to every single post❤️

#Big30 #BirthdayGirl🥳”

