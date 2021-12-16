ASUU Denies Receiving N52.12bn, Accuses FG Of Misleading Nigerians

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has rebuffed the Federal Government’s claim to the sum of N52.12 billion.

The government has given the money to ASUU as part of the cumulatively earned allowance owed to the union, according to Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige.

Professor Abdulkadir Muhammad, the union’s State Zonal Coordinator, told the press in Kano that only N22.17 billion in Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) had been disbursed, with just 75% (N16.6 billion) going to union members and the remaining 25% going to sister unions.

Also Read: Strike’ll Be Indefinite, Won’t End Until All Agreements Are Fulfilled – ASUU

Professor Abdulkadir, who called the assertion “deceptive, misleading, and aimed at ruining the image of our Union and members in the public view,” vowed that ASUU will not be cowed by the government’s deception.

He said the union is dissatisfied with the government’s attempt to belittle the union’s campaign and make it appear as if it was all about money, and that signing the deal negotiated was the most essential step in helping to save the country’s university system.