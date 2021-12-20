ASUU Postpones Decision On Strike, Accuses FG Of Blackmail

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has postponed its strike decision, citing ongoing negotiations.

The union stated this in a news release following its National Executive Council meeting.

The meeting was conducted on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Festus Iyayi National Secretariat, University of Abuja, to assess the level of government execution of the FGN-ASUU Memorandum of Action of December 23, 2020, as well as other connected issues.

The academics expressed concern that the Federal Government had abandoned the proposal to set up an inter-ministerial committee to assess the draft Renegotiated 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement in a press statement titled “Enough of Blackmail,” signed by ASUU president, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke.

Part of the statement read, “NEC was worried by the spirited efforts of government agents to reduce the demands of ASUU to a regime of intermittent payment of watered-down revitalisation fund and release of distorted and grossly devalued Earned

Academic Allowances.

“ASUU shall not relent in demanding improvement in the welfare and conditions of service of our members. However, we shall resist any attempt to blackmail the union and derail our patriotic struggle for a productive university system by official propaganda founded on tokenism and crumb-sharing.

“NEC concluded that government has failed to satisfactorily address all the issues

raised in the 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement and subsequent MoUs and MoAs.

“However, considering the ongoing intervention and consultation efforts, NEC resolved to review the situation at a later date with a view to deciding on the next line of action.”