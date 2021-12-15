Bandits Should Be Treated As Enemies Of Humanity, Says Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has expressed that bandits are enemies of humanity and should be treated as such.

Tambuwal stated this on Tuesday when he received a delegation of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) led by Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti.

The NGF delegation was in Sokoto to commiserate with the state over security challenges — including the recent attack on a bus which led to killing of 23 travellers.

Tambuwal stated that there is a need for Nigerians to support governments at all levels to address banditry.

“In view of the persistent happenings, all hands must be on deck to check the incidents and support President Buhari at all levels on containing the situation,” NAN quoted him as saying.

”The bandits’ intentions and motives are still unravelling. When they attack a community, they kill at random, shoot everybody, irrespective of political differences.

”They do not consider ethnicity, religious or political party differences. They do not have any ideological or tribal pursuit. They are just enemies of humanity.

“They are supposed to be treated as such decisively. We must all rise to save the situation.”