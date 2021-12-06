BBNaija star Maria expresses her displeasure over her alleged arrest in Ghana

BBNaija star, Maria Benjamin has expressed her displeasure after being detained in Ghana, she shared her concerns on social media.

A social media user expatiated on her situation and informed her fans she is in Ghanaian detention over covid 19 result complication.

The user said Maria is being extorted over a fake covid 19 result and kept in quarantine, she also complained about the stinking hostel where the reality star is confined in Ghana.

Maria herself took to her Instagram channel to lament about the situation and threatened to lose her cool:

“To say I am disappointed, upset, hurt, and humiliated by the system is an understatement, please don’t make me lose my cool. won’t be pretty please.”

Nigerians have reacted to Maria’s detention and most of them expressed their dissapointment.

We captured some of the comments, read below:

