Big Brother Naija star, Ifu Ennada has chided a follower who begged her for money to cook on Christmas day.

The reality show who claimed that the follower is living above her means, stated that there’s no need for the follower to get into debts because “Christ did not ask her to celebrate”.

Ifu also said if the follower asked for money to buy drugs, she might have given but not for “Christmas rice”.

