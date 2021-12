Big Brother Naija star, Ka3na has shared intimate details of what went down on her wedding anniversary while people were “taking Panadol for her matter”

The entrepreneur and her husband celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, December 22.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday morning, the mother of one said that apart from soaking herself with few glasses of champagne, her husband “got lucky with the bestest BJ known to man”

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria