BBNaija’s Nini Buys Herself A New Car – Photos

BBNaija Nini has taken to her social media to reveal that she has blessed herself with a new car.

The reality star just bought for herself a brand new Mercedes Benz.

The car is worth is worth millions of naira and many of her fans are excited.

Nini went on to share photos showing of her car as she proceeded to happily give fans a tour of the beautiful white ride.

She captioned: “Finally decided to get a Car in Lagos 😌🥳”

Well, the star is doing pretty well since she came out of Big Brother Naija this year and she has bagged few endorsements also.

