BBNaija’s TolaniBaj Officially Becomes An Actress

TolaniBaj has taken to her social media to announce a new milestone.

The star stated that she has officially venture into the movie industry and she is now an actress.

Tolani has been dominating her talents ever since she left Big Brother house and many of her fans are proud of her.

READ ALSO: toIf you’re going to watch a babe pay for her groceries, what makes you think you deserve to ask her number – BBN’s Tolanibaj questions men

She has been able to sign so many endorsements, worked with many brands and bagged more money.

Well, she is finally jumping into the movie game and her fans cannot wait for the drop of her new movie.

Tolani said: “Officially an Actress🎬I can’t wait for you all to see this exciting new project on the way

TBAJ the actress🧜🏾‍♀️🧚🏿‍♂️“

See post below: