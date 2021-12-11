BBN’s Pere throws subtle shade following Whitemoney’s recent revelation

Pere Egbi, a former Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Housemate, has thrown a subtle shade at his colleague Whitemoney after he revealed he owned a house and car before the reality show.

Recall that the reality star, Whitemoney, revealed that he owned a house before participating in the reality show.

He made this revelation during a radio interview on Friday.

It would be recalled Whitemoney received his car and house prize for winning the reality show but revealed he is yet to pack into the apartment because he currently lives in his own house.

According to Whitemoney, he doesn’t make noise about his achievements, adding that he is still setting up the house to his taste.

The revelation by the Enugu born reality star sparked reactions from social media users with some people accusing him of being fake, mentioning how Pere saw his real person.

Amongst those who reacted is Pere who was a strong opposition during their time in the show.

Reacting to the development, Pere via social media shared a popular Africa proverb.

He wrote: My people say, ‘When breeze blow, fowl nyash go open! heeee.“

