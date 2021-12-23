Biola Adebayo Shares Stunning Photos To Celebrate 40th Birthday

As she celebrates her 40th birthday today, December 23, 2021, Nollywood actress Biola Adebayo has taken to social media to share her jaw-dropping photos.
Biola Adebayo asked her fans, followers, and colleagues to pray for her as she expressed gratitude to God for the new milestone.
Biola Adebayo decreed and declared God’s promises into her life in a lengthy message posted on her Instagram page.
She wrote:” It’s my birthday guys, please pray for me
Thank you Lord for everything, I’m indeed grateful Oluwa modupe o.
As I step on the forth flour, I decree and declare;
I am born of God!
I am the righteousness of God in Christ Jesus”.
