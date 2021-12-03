Blaqbonez Reacts As Landlord Doubles Rent

Blaqbonez reacts to his landlord’s decision to honor his request for a rent increment.

The rapper, in a viral video, had begged his property manager to twofold his home lease in light of the fact that he was winning an excessive amount to remain on a similar lease.

Offering his amusing discussion to his landowner who respected his solicitation, the rapper turned to ask as he noticed that he offered the comments affected by liquor.

The message from his landlord on hearing his request read: “Dear Blaqbonez, Based on your popular demand on the social media that I should double your rent, I’m using this medium to reach you to accept your demand that your rent request has be increased. Your Landlord.”