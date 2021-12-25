Blessing CEO Officially Unveils Her Mansion

Blessing CEO has officially unveil her mansion today, 25th December 2021.

The star cannot be more excited as she finally launch her house.

Recall, two years ago, the star trended for posting another man’s house as hers.

Ever since then, Blessing has been dragged from every corner of social media.

In her new post, She thanked God for seeing her through and giving her this great opportunity.

Blessing shared a video showing off her new house.

She captioned: “25th December I present myself a gift to myself 🏡 my own personal Mansion……Words fail me but I am super excited and thankful 🙏.You can now call me LANDLADY 💪.’Remember success is success anytime you attain it you will still be celebrated.Welcome to my Home🙏🙏🙏”

See post below: