Bobrisky Flaunts Money Given By Boyfriend

Nigerian Crossdresser, Idris Okuneye a.k.a Bobrisky has displayed the crate of money which his sweetheart purportedly shipped off him.

As indicated by Bobrisky, his sweetheart sent him N10million to have a good time, and in the wake of getting the cash, he started to consider what he did to merit such a man.

He further uncovered that his sweetheart is really hitched with children and it harms him that he can’t have the option to give him a kid.

In his words;

“Someone need to hold me right now. 😭😭😭 My boyfriend just sent another N10million for weekend.

I still have the former N10million he gave me last week. I was too lazy to go to the bank. Total money is now N20million. He’s actually married. Yes, he’s married with kids. It hurts me that I can’t be able to give him a child.”