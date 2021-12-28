Bobrisky Stirs Reactions As He Uploads Photos Of His Laps

Idris Okunneye, also known as Bobrisky, a Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, has caused a stir on social media with new pictures that have surfaced online.

Bobrisky is seen wearing a blue robe and twerking her bum in photos and videos that are now trending on the internet.

Many fans, however, noted that Bobrisky’s lap appeared to be larger than his body and face.

Netizens also point to the rashed skin on Borisky’s bum, supporting Tonto Dikeh and Oye Kyme’s claims that he always wears a phone filter to hide his face and bum.

