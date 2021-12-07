Boomplay Names 2021’s Most Streamed Songs

Most Streamed Artists On Boomplay, 2021: Olamide, Tope Alabi, Omah Lay & Mercy Chinwo

Boomplay has set the most streamed artiste and melodies free from November 1, 2020, to October 31, 2021, in Nigeria.

Nigerian Afropop star, Olamide was declared as the most-streamed male artiste with Omah Lay at the subsequent position followed by Burna Boy.

The top female artiste was Teni, trailed by Tope Alabi while Mercy Chinwo was third.

In the most looked through artistes classification, Bella Shmurda arose first with Davido and Naira Marley coming next and third separately.

Joeboy’s Sip (Alcohol) which had quite possibly the most popular challenge in 2021 came third on quick-rising tunes to hit 1,000,000 streams.

Here are other categories;

Most Liked Songs;

Feeling – Ladipoe ft Buju

Lie – Kizz Daniel

Understand – Omah Lay

Fastest rising songs to hit one million streams;

Coming – Naira Marley ft Busiswa

Understand – Omah Lay

Sip (Alcohol) – Joeboy