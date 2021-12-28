Borno’s Developmental Aggression Not Driven By Competition – Zulum

Prof Babagana Zulum, the governor of Borno State, has advised his supporters on social media to cease comparing his performance to those of his colleagues in other states.

He said that his administration’s developmental aggression was not motivated by a desire to outperform the competitors.

Isa Gusau, Zulum’s Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy, published a statement on Monday in which he made his appeal.

Also Read: Give Buhari Rousing Welcome, Zulum Urges Borno Residents

Zulum explained that his administration’s developmental aggression is not driven by competition, but the realities of unquantifiable challenges.

“All states have different needs hence, leaders respond differently and with different strategies.

“We in Borno needed to act fast given our peculiarity of needs, but this should not be a basis for negative comparison,” the governor added.