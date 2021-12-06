Boss Mustapha: We Have Enough COVID Vaccines To Cover 70% Of Nigerians

Secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha has stated that Nigeria has enough vaccines that can cover over 70 percent of the country’s population before the end of 2022.

Mustapha stated this at the national COVID-19 summit which was held at Muhammadu Buhari Conference Centre in Abuja.

The summit was tagged ‘Pushing Through the Last Mile to End the Pandemic and Build Back Better.

He stated that the vaccines are safe, hence, “it is better and safer to be vaccinated against the virus”.

‘Nigeria has invested in enough vaccines that can cover over 70% of our population before the end of 2022. These vaccines are safe and efficacious, hence it is better and safer to be vaccinated against this virus, now.”