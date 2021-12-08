Boy who gave moving campaign speech loses election as someone else is elected Head Boy

A schoolboy, who gave a moving campaign speech that went viral, lost the election.

The eloquent student who attends a primary school in Osogbo was contesting for the Head Boy position.

Before the election, he gave a powerful speech that wowed teachers and parents (read here).

Though his speech moved adult Nigerians, it was up to his fellow students to vote and the students voted for a boy who is “more sociable”.

Though he lost, he was made the Assistant Head Boy.

