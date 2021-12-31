Brace For More Challenges, CDS Irabor Tells Military

The Federal Government unveiled plans for a re-energized anti-terror campaign next year to combat militants, kidnappers, and other criminal elements yesterday.

General Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), accepted the need to rejig the battle and warned officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Armed Forces to expect greater challenges next year.

Although 2021 was difficult, Gen. Irabor predicts that 2022 will be much more difficult in terms of national security.

In order to restore security and peace, he asked the military to rekindle its devotion, efficiency, and effectiveness.