BREAKING: Buhari’s Letter Declining Assent To Electoral Act Amendment Bill Read At NASS

The National Assembly (NASS) read President Muhammadu Buhari‘s letter to the National Assembly on Tuesday, in which he rejected to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The letter was read in plenary sessions of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, a day after it was reported that Buhari had refused to sign the law.

Also Read: Buhari: Why I Declined Assent To Electoral Amendment Bill

The Senate had gone into a closed-door session to debate the letter’s content before it was read.

Senator Lawan read the letter in which President Buhari explained his actions after the session.

Buhari justified his decision in the letter by citing the direct primaries clause.