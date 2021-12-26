BREAKING: Okorocha’s In-Law Nwosu Abducted

Gunmen kidnapped Uche Nwosu, a former governorship candidate in Imo State, at the St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Eziama-Obaire in Imo State’s Nkwerre Local Government Area.

The incident occurred during the late Jemamah Nwosu’s Outing Service, which was attended by the victim’s mother.

Last weekend, Nwosu was in the village for the burial.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen stormed the church and fired shots into the air as the ceremony was still going on.

Nwosu was then put into the trunk of a waiting vehicle.

More details shortly…