BREAKING: Soun Of Ogbomoso Dies At 95

Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, the Soun of Ogbomoso, has died.

The 95-year-old traditional king died on Sunday morning, according to sources close to the monarch at the palace (today).

This was corroborated by two other highly placed sources in the town.

He was born on May 27, 1926, in Ogbomoso to Oba Bello Afolabi Oyewumi Ajagungbade II and Olori Seliat Olatundun Oyewumi

Oba Oyewumi ascended the throne on October 24, 1973.

