BREAKING: Uche Nwosu Arrested, Not Abducted By Gunmen, Says Police

Chief Uche Nwosu, the Action Alliance’s (AA) governorship candidate for 2019, was arrested on Sunday, according to the police.

Michael Abattam, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), of the Imo State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), stated that Nwosu was in custody.

He claimed that the politician had not been kidnapped by gunmen as had been feared.

Nwosu was arrested at St. Peter’s Anglican Church in Eziama-Obaire, Nkwerre Local Government Area, Imo State.

He is the son-in-law of former Governor Rochas Okorocha.

The incident occurred during the late Jemamah Nwosu’s Outing Service, which was attended by the victim’s mother.

Last Wednesday, Nwosu was in the hamlet for the burial.

According to eyewitnesses, the officers stormed the chapel and fired shots into the air as the service was still going on.