Buhari Arrives Maiduguri After Boko Haram Attack

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, for a one-day working visit just minutes after Boko Haram militants fired a rocket into the city.

Buhari arrived at the Maiduguri Airforce Base at 11:45 a.m., accompanied by senior government officials.

Prof. Babagana Zulum, the Governor of Borno, was on hand to greet him, as were all of the security service leaders who had come in the city earlier.

The president is returning to Borno after visiting the state for the second time in six months on June 21, 2021, when he commissioned enormous projects undertaken by the Borno State Government and the North East Development Commission.

The president was driven straight from the airport to the Shiek Tijjani Bolori Mega School, which is located behind Quarter Maiduguri.

During the visit, all markets were forced to close, and most routes within the capital were partially stopped or diverted until the president’s departure at 2 p.m., according to reports.

Boko Haram fighters attacked Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, earlier in the day, in preparation for the President’s arrival.

Insurgents are believed to have targeted three communities in Maiduguri’s Ngomari airport general area.

The assailants appeared to have targeted the airport, striking at 10:45 a.m., only minutes before Buhari’s arrival.