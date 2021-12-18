Buhari Calls For Concrete Support To Defeat Terrorism In Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari called on the Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit on Saturday to provide meaningful assistance in the fight against terrorism and insurgency on the African continent.

He told the crowd at the third edition of the conference in Istanbul that the Boko Haram terrorist group has continued to prey on soft targets despite being fractured by internal struggle and weakened by Nigeria’s defense forces.

The President claimed that the meeting hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the subject of terrorism while also focusing on Africa’s development and infrastructure.

Also Read: Turkey To Help Nigeria Tackle Insecurity

“Another area this partnership must focus on is the global challenge of climate change which is impacting us in Nigeria, Turkey, across Africa, and indeed across the world,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu. “It has become a catalyst for conflict through food insecurity, drying up of lakes, loss of livelihood, and youth migration, among others.

“The trend is the same around the world where communities are overwhelmed by forest fires, rising sea levels, flood, drought, and desertification. I want to seize this opportunity to appeal for support for initiatives such as Africa’s Great Green Wall on Environment and Land Management, which is designed to fight the effects of climate change and desertification in Africa.

“The initiative aims to restore 100 million hectares of degraded land in the 11 countries of the Sahel-Sahara strip, capture 250 million tons of carbon and, create 10 million green jobs by 2030.”