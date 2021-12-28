Buhari Can End Insurgency Before He Leaves Office, Says Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, has expressed that he is optimistic that high-profile insurgents will be “taken out” before the end of the current administration.

He stated this while speaking on Sunday Politics, a Channels Television programme.

Adesina said with the current efforts on improving security, insurgency could be brought to an end within the 17 months that President Muhammadu Buhari has left in office.

Also Read: We’re In Final Phase Of War Against Insurgency, Says Buhari After ISWAP Attack In Borno

“Nothing is impossible,” he said.

“I always refer to the Tamil Tigers in Sri Lanka. That rebellion lasted for 28 years. But one day, the mastermind of that rebellion was taken out and that was the automatic ending of it.

“Those who are behind this insurgency will be taken out. They are being taken out one after the other and it will get to a point that the last of them will be taken out, and then we’ll get to the end of it. It can be done within 17 months that remains for this administration.”