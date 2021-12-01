Buhari Departs Abuja For Expo 2020 Dubai In UAE

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja today for the Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Femi Adeshina, a presidential spokesperson, said this in a statement on Wednesday.

The fair, with the theme, “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, creates the environment for Nigeria to join over 190 countries to forge true and meaningful partnerships “to build a better future for everyone.”

According to Adesina, Nigeria will be leveraging the opportunity of the conference to showcase Nigeria’s economical achievements in the last six years, encouraging foreign investors to put their money into the country.

“The Expo will provide another opportunity for the Nigerian delegation to highlight significant strides in the economy in the last six years as a basis for making the country an important destination for foreign direct investment,” the statement reads.