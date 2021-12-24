Buhari: Discovery Of Crude In Northeast Will Balance Oil Politics

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the finding of oil in the two northeastern states of Bauchi and Gombe will provide stability to the country’s oil politics.

He also stated that fighting corruption as President was more difficult for him than fighting corruption as Military Head of Head between 1984 and 1985.

Buhari also claimed that as President, he was unaware of the country’s unemployment rate and the percentage of uncultivated land.

The President made the remarks in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, while inaugurating projects carried out by the Babagana Zulum administration.

He urged Nigerians to judge him on his accomplishments.