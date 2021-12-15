Buhari Has More To Offer, Fed Govt Replies Obasanjo, Critics

On Wednesday, the Federal Government chastised former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and other opponents for claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari has nothing to offer in a second term in office.

It called the claimed skewed narrative in some quarters that the President hasn’t demonstrated enough empathy for the country’s security challenges “glib talk.”

The clarifications were given at a press conference in Abuja by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, against the backdrop of rising banditry and kidnappings in the country.

President Buhari, according to Obasanjo, has nothing left to give the country.

He believes the country should begin seeking a new leader in 2023, well beyond Buhari’s term.

But Mohammed said the assessment of the President by Obasanjo and others was wrong because Buhari was offering the nation his best.

The Minister said: “If anybody is worried today about the security situation of the country, it is Mr. President.

“Gentlemen, President Buhari has done so much, under very difficult economic and social conditions, to tackle insecurity in our country.

“Not only has he done so much. President Buhari continues to do much more to keep Nigerians safe. To say he has nothing more to offer is untrue, fallacious and smacks of dirty politicking.

“By boosting the number and capacity of our fighting forces, Mr. President is putting them in good stead to tackle insecurity not just during the life of his administration but long after he would have left office.”