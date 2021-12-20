Buhari Has No Excuse For Not Signing Electoral Act Amendment Bill, Says Wike

President Muhammadu Buhari has no justification, according to Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, for not signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

Wike stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics program on Sunday.

He argued that, contrary to accusations that the President is delaying owing to a stalemate over the bill’s inclusion of direct and indirect primaries, the major issue remains the electronic transmission of results.

“The ruling party in their conspiracy is trying to deceive Nigerians that the mere inclusion of the direct primaries in the electoral act amendment bill is the problem why the President does not want to sign or why he has refused to sign.

“The major issue is the transmission, the electronic transmission of results,” Wike asserted.

The governor added that because there are opportunities for clauses in a bill to be further amended, the President has no excuse why he could not have signed the bill and called for sections to be revisited.

“The issue is this, Mr President signed the Petroleum Industry Bill and sent it back for an amendment of the bill.

“If Mr President means well for this country and as he has promised Nigerians that he wants to conduct free and fair elections, then nothing stops Mr President from accenting to this amendment and then seek an amendment as regards the direct/indirect mode of conducting the primaries of various political parties,” Wike explained.

He added, “So if anybody tells you that abinitio, APC had wanted to support the electronic transmission of results of the 2023 election, that person must be a joker because I do know that in 2018/2019, why the President did not sign was because of card-reader. Mr President was told, if you sign that, it would lead to your failure of the election.”