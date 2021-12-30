Buhari Orders Release Of Outstanding NDDC Funds

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered that funds owed to the Niger Delta Development Commission be released.

Buhari also ordered the immediate revival and completion of all feasible projects abandoned by the NDDC, warning that anyone found responsible in the region’s abuse of finances and project abandonment will be prosecuted.

He said this on Thursday in Uyo at the virtual commissioning of a 1,050-bed space dormitory that the NDDC built and donated to the University of Uyo after it had been abandoned for 17 years.

The President praised the NDDC for the hostel complex and assured that all cash recovered from the NDDC will be put to good use.