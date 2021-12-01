Buhari To Ramaphosa: We Need To End Unhealthy Competition Between Nigeria, S’Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that Nigeria and South Africa need to strengthen people-to-people relations to prevent unhealthy competition among their citizens.

Buhari made the comment on Wednesday when he received President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa at the opening of the 10th Session of Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Abuja.

He reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to improving a “special relationship’’ with South Africa, which he said will translate into gains for the continent, particularly in education, science, trade and investment, tourism, and security.

President Buhari stated that a strong bond between Nigeria and South Africa would be of great benefit to Africa as a catalyst for economic, technological, social and cultural development — and as a force for peace and security on the continent.