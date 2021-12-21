Buhari: Why I Declined Assent To Electoral Amendment Bill

President Muhammadu Buhari has written a letter to Senate President Ahmed Lawan outlining why he has refused to sign the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021.

In the letter, the President stated that the current state of the country prevented him from signing the bill.

Also Read: Buhari Has No Excuse For Not Signing Electoral Act Amendment Bill, Says Wike

The law was rejected by President Buhari for a variety of reasons, including the expensive cost of holding direct primaries, the security challenges of election monitoring, violations of people’ rights, and the marginalization of tiny political parties.

The President further stated that he had sought informed counsel from appropriate government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, and that he had carefully evaluated the Bill in light of the current realities in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said that it would be better to allow each political party to determine its mode of selecting candidates for election.