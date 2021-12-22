Buhari Will Live In Kaduna After Leaving Office, Says el-Rufai

Nasir el-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari will settle in Kaduna once his term ends in 2023.

This was revealed by the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory during his meeting with the President on Tuesday, when briefing State House Correspondents.

Buhari, despite being from Daura in Katsina State, is a Kaduna-based citizen, according to El-Rufai. The President, according to the Governor, spent the majority of his life in Kaduna.

He said, “Mr President has been invited to come and commission some of our projects. He will spend two to three days in Kaduna commissioning projects in Kafanchan, Kaduna and Zaria.

“As you know, the President is a Kaduna-based citizen. He is originally from Katsina state, but he spent most of his life in Kaduna. And he’s retiring to Kaduna.

“We hope that he will be happy with what we have done and he will be proud of what we have done as an APC government, and we appreciate all the support that he has given us to enable us to do this.”