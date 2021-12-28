Burna Boy Warns Fans To Refrain From Jumping On Stage

Burna Boy‘s fans have continued to react to the warning he issued last night at his live Lagos concert.

During his performance, the self-proclaimed ‘Odogwu’ abruptly came to a halt, urging some of his supporters to refrain from climbing on stage.

READ ALSO: I pledge to be the cause of joy to everyone I meet for the rest of my life – Burna Boy

I know it’s love, he explained, but love can enter your body and cause you to jump on stage and do things like that because I don’t know your intentions, it took me a long time to adjust.

He said: “I know it is love, the love can enter your body and you jump on stage and things like that. It took me a long time to get used to it because I don’t know your intentions”.