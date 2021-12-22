Burna Boy’s girlfriend Stefflon Don shares a cryptic post

Nigerian singer Burna Boy has got his ex-girlfriend Stefflon Don talking on social media after he made a post.

Stefflon Don has shared a post about relationships and how fame and money changes people.

The British rapper, who has been dating Burna Boy for a while, shared the cryptic post on Twitter.

She wrote:

“No matter how much love, Loyalty or how good you treat someone, people are just not solid and scream real but are the fakest. Fame & money changes some ppl. When people show you who they are believe them. As hard as that may be. God sees and knows. People genuinely need prayers.”