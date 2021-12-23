Calabar Carnival Not Profitable, Says Ayade

Ben Ayade, the Governor of Cross River State, has stated that the Carnival Calabar is a profitable venture.

He said this during a press conference in Calabar on Wednesday, adding that the state loses more money than it makes by hosting the annual carnival.

Cross River, he claimed, had no business being impoverished because it was a maritime state with abundant natural resources and a pleasant environment.

“I took over a state that was basically a civil service state, happy with dancing on the streets during the Christmas periods in the name of carnivals which does not really yield much to the state.

“Experience has shown that the money we spend on hosting the carnival is far more than whatever comes into the state after it.

“Unfortunately, it is difficult for many people to see the big dreams of the governor and prefer the filling of potholes, planting grasses, hosting carnivals and paying salaries.

Ayade added that if the state must grow, it must go beyond just being a civil service state with the salary mentality.